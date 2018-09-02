A man was attacked in a busy high street after leaving a club.

The 20-year-old victim from Ashford was walking through High Street in Brentwood at 11.30pm after leaving the Sugar Hut nightclub, when he was punched in the side of the head, knocking him unconscious.

He suffered cuts to his eyebrow and mouth that needed stitches and bruising to his arms.

Following the violent incident on Saturday June 23, Investigating officer PC Mark Sheridan-Brown said: “He is unable to recall what happened and we’ve been making enquiries to try and establish the circumstances surrounding the incident.

“We are now looking to trace potential witnesses who have not yet come forward.

“The victim had left the Sugar Hut club after a night out and was walking towards Wilson’s Corner when he assaulted.

“It’s possible there were people in the area at the time and I am keen to speak to anyone who saw what happened.”

The suspect was described as a white man with blond hair.

He wore a white shirt.

Contact PC Sheridan-Brown in the Brentwood local community policing team on 101 quoting reference 42/88623/18.

Alternatively, contact the Crimestoppers charity 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111 or use the anonymous online form at Crimestoppers-uk.org